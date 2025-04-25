Four FC personnel martyred in Quetta bomb blast

QUETTA: At least four FC personnel embraced martyrdom as bomb exploded in Quetta, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad stated that the blast occurred near BDS in Margate area of Quetta, injuring three, leaving four others martyred.

Security forces rushed to the spot of the incident and cordoned off the area, whereas search operation is underway, the DC added.

Earlier, on April 15, at least three personnel were martyred and 16 others injured in a blast near a police truck in Mastung, Balochistan

According to government spokesperson Shahid Rind, the explosion occurred on Dasht Road when a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle detonated near a truck, carrying personnel from the Balochistan Constabulary, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The personnel were en route from RTC Qalat and assigned to provide security for a Balochistan National Party (BNP) protest.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind reported that three constabulary personnel were martyred in the blast. Of the 16 injured, two are in critical condition whereas all victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, with the severely wounded being transferred to Quetta for advanced treatment.

Authorities launched an investigation into the incident, and a detailed report requisitioned, Rind added.

Prior to this, a suicide blast was reported near the BNP-M rally at Luk Pass, Balochistan.

The attacker attempted to enter the sit-in but was stopped by security personnel and party workers, leading to the explosion.

The attacker arrived on a motorcycle with an accomplice, who fled the scene after the blast.

No casualties were reported in the Mastung suicide blast in the BNP-M rally, and party leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal, along with other participants, remained unharmed.

The rally was part of a long march from Wadh to Quetta, protesting the arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders and police crackdowns on sit-ins.