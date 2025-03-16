FC personnel among six martyred in suicide blast near convoy in Naushki

NAUSHKI: At least six martyred including three FC personnel in BLA’s suicide blast targeting a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy in Naushki, Balochistan, ARY News reported citing security sources.

According to security sources, the blast occurred when a suicide bomber exploded himself near the FC convoy. Security forces responded promptly, killing three terrorists in the ensuing operation, in addition to the suicide bomber.

Security sources revealed that security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation to ensure no terrorists escape. All escape routes have been blocked, and the operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Earlier, a policeman was killed and six others injured in a roadside blast in Quetta on Saturday.

Police said that the incident occurred on Barori Road in the Karani area. A vehicle of the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) was patrolling the area when the blast took place near it.

The blast left seven ATF personnel wounded, and they were rushed to a hospital where one security officer succumbed to his injuries.

It is worth mentioning here that a group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians. The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track and then took over around 400 passengers including women and children hostage.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack on the Jaffer Express were killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives.