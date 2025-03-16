Two cops martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa terror attacks

Two cops were martyred in late-night terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

As per details, terrorists targeted two police stations, a checkpoint, and a Sui Gas office in Peshawar and Karak districts. As a result, a security guard and a sub-inspector were martyred.

The security guard was martyred in an attack on the Sui Gas office in Isakhamari, while armed assaults were also carried out on Yaqoob Shaheed Police Station and Harum Police Station. Police confirmed that Sub-Inspector Aslam Noor embraced martyrdom in the attack on Yaqoob Shaheed Police Station.

Local police officials stated that a strong retaliatory operation is underway against the attackers.

In a separate incident in Peshawar, militants attacked the Pajgi police checkpoint, leading to the martyrdom of a police constable.

The assailants fled the scene following police retaliation. A search operation has been launched to apprehend the culprits.

Read more: Policeman killed, six injured in Quetta IED blast

It is worth mentioning here that a group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians. The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track and then took over around 400 passengers including women and children hostage.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack on the Jaffer Express were killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives.