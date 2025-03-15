Policeman killed, six injured in Quetta IED blast

QUETTA: A policeman was killed and six others injured in a roadside blast in Quetta on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police said that the incident occurred on Barori Road in the Karani area. A vehicle of the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) was patrolling the area when the blast took place near it.

The blast left seven ATF personnel wounded, and they were rushed to a hospital where one security officer succumbed to his injuries.

Security forces reached the blast site immediately after the incident was reported and cordoned off the area for investigation.

Meanwhile, train operations in Quetta Division remain suspended due to security concerns, following horrific attack on Jaffar Express.

As per details, the Bolan Mail’s departure has also been cancelled and full refunds will be provided to affected passengers.

Additionally, the Pak Business and Shah Hussain Express trains have been suspended due to a low number of passengers during Ramadan. Two trains have been cancelled due to the decreased passenger count.

Jaffar Express attack: 190 hostages rescued, 30 terrorists killed in operation

Passengers of the Shah Hussain and Business Express trains will be accommodated on the Karakoram and Karachi Express trains.

It is worth mentioning here that a group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians. The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track and then took over around 400 passengers including women and children hostage.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack on the Jaffer Express were killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives.

According to DG ISPR, the operation was carried out in phases, with all terrorists eliminated.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif stated that the operation was successful, with no hostages suffering harm, adding that area checks are still ongoing, and the train is being inspected by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).