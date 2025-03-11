Jaffar Express attack: 104 hostages rescued, 16 terrorists killed in security operation

QUETTA: Security forces have successfully rescued 104 hostages held by terrorists after an attack on Jaffar Express at Balochistan’s Bolan Pass, ARY News reported citing security sources.

Terrorists held hundreds of train passengers hostage after attacking the Jaffar Express.

Security forces have successfully rescued 104 hostages from terrorist captivity, including 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children, security sources said.

Security forces have killed 16 terrorists and injured many others, according to security officials, who added that the terrorists have suffered heavy losses in this operation and split into small groups.

17 injured passengers have been shifted to the nearby hospital while additional security squads are taking part in the operation in the area.

A group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians.

The terrorists stopped the train in a tunnel and took the passengers hostage, including women and children.

The area is considered highly inaccessible, but security forces have launched a clearance operation to rescue the hostages. Forces surrounded the terrorists and an exchange of fire is underway.

Security sources have revealed that the terrorists are in contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan. Terrorists are using women and children as human shields.

An operation, against the terrorists, being carried out with extreme caution due to the difficult terrain and the risk to the hostages’ lives. The operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Following the horrific incident, an emergency was declared in all hospitals in Sibbi.

In Balochistan, different trains including the Jaffar Express were targeted several times in terrorist attacks.

Earlier in November, at least 26 persons were killed and more than 40 were injured including women and children in an explosion at Quetta railway station’s platform.

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat giving account of the deadly railway station bombing in Quetta said that the blast took place at 8:25am leaving 26 dead and more than 40 injured.