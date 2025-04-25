PM laptop scheme 2025 reopens for students

The federal government has relaunched the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme for 2025, aiming to distribute 100,000 laptops to high-achieving students across Pakistan.

The initiative forms a key part of the broader Digital Youth Hub programme, intended to bolster digital access and skill development among the country’s youth.

Open to students from all academic disciplines, the scheme underscores a merit-based selection process, ensuring fairness and transparency in the distribution of devices.

Applications must be submitted by 20 May 2025.

Eligibility criteria:

Students currently enrolled in public sector universities in Pakistan can apply. Selection is merit-based, with priority given to high-achieving and financially deserving students to ensure fair access to digital resources.

Application Details:

Students can apply via the official Digital Youth Hub platform:

Website: www.pmyp.gov.pk

www.pmyp.gov.pk Mobile App: Available for Android and iOS

Available for Android and iOS Android User: tinyurl.com/3y9czkpj

tinyurl.com/3y9czkpj iPhone User: tinyurl.com/4hkykyx6

In August last year, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced one million smartphones, tablets, and laptops to top-performing students across the country.

Speaking at an event marking the International Day of Youth, organised by the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, PM Shehbaz said that the federal government would reward one million students across the country including those from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and remote areas of Balochistan with smartphones, tablets, and laptop.

Additionally, each province has its separate programs to support students, he added. Moreover, the prime minister announced that he will personally fund the education of 1,000 agricultural graduates in China, aiming to equip them with modern technology to boost agri production.

Huawei has also committed to sending 200,000 youth for IT training and advanced education, adding that he will unveil a comprehensive development plan for the country on August 14.