Pakistan restrict Australia to 140 in ODI series decider

PERTH: Pakistan stands poised to make history as they take on Australia in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) today, seeking their first series victory Down Under since 2002.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to field first, aiming to capitalize on Australia’s depleted lineup as the hosts have rested key players Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith ahead of their Test series against India.

Matthew Short held on to his end for a cautious 20-run knock from 30 balls as he watched two more wickets falling on the other end.

Haris Rauf ended Short’s innings in the 14th over to reduce Australia to 72-4. Meanwhile, Cooper Connolly (7) was retired hurt after getting struck on his left hand by Mohammad Hasnain while attempting a pull.

Marcus Stoinis (8) and Glenn Maxwell (0) also fell in quick succession, leaving Australia reeling at 88-6 in 20.3 overs.

Shaheen and Naseem led Pakistan’s bowling attack as they took three wickets each. Meanwhile, Haris bagged two and Hasnain managed one wicket.

Pakistan’s momentum comes from a resounding nine-wicket win in Adelaide on Friday, following a narrow loss in the series opener on November 4.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed an unchanged lineup for the series decider.

A win today would mark Pakistan’s first ODI series victory in Australia in over two decades. Friday’s triumph was their first ODI win in Australia since 2017.

WATCH: Saim Ayub smashes six sixes in match-winning knock against Australia

Australia

Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (capt, wk), Cooper Connolly,  Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Lance Morris

Pakistan

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

 

