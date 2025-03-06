Babar Azam’s father reacts to former cricketers’ criticism

Pakistan batter Babar Azam’s father Azam Siddique has broken his silence on the backlash his son has been receiving over a dip in his performances.

The former Pakistan captain was dropped from Pakistan’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series following the national side’s disappointing Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Babar Azam has been facing growing scrutiny over what many called his failure to step up for the national side in the ICC tournaments.

Amid the backlash, the former Pakistan captain’s father Azam Siddique has come out in support of his son as he cautioned former cricketer from unnecessary criticism.

In an Instagram post, Azam expressed his faith in Babar Azam’s ability to stage a comeback.

“The boss is always right. Despite being part of the ICC’s T20 Team of the Year, he was dropped. It’s fine; he will perform in the National T20 and PSL. Insha Allah, he will make a comeback,” he wrote.

Read more: Former cricketers slam Pakistan’s team selection for New Zealand Tour

The former Pakistan captain’s father also urged former cricketers to be mindful of their words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Azam (@azamsiddique59)

“They are very big former players, but they should choose their words wisely. If someone responds, they may not tolerate it. You are the past, and that door will never open,” he wrote.

Without taking names, Azam Siddique called on fans to look the records of the cricketers who were criticising Babar Azam over his performance in the Champions Trophy 2025.

“I request cricket lovers to first go to the PCB website and check the records of these players before listening to them,” he wrote.