WATCH: Saim Ayub smashes six sixes in match-winning knock against Australia

Opening batter Saim Ayub showed his batting masterclass as he guided Pakistan to a comprehensive victory over Australia in the second PAK v AUS ODI on Friday.

After bowling out the hosts for 163 at the Adelaide Oval, Pakistan opening pair Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique gave a 47-run start to the visitors in their first 10 overs.

However, Saim Ayub began flexing his muscles by smashing a big six off Pat Cummins followed by a second six off Australian star bowler Mitchell Starc.

After getting a life on 47 when Australia’s Adam Zampa dropped him, the 22-year-old went on to bring up his maiden ODI half-century in his second game.

Before falling prey to Zampa, Saim Ayub had scored a match-winning 82 off 71 balls, hitting six sixes and five fours in his inning.

Abdullah Shafique was then joined by star batter Babar Azam, with Pakistan needing 27 runs off 29.4 overs.

Shafique was unbeaten on 64 off 69 balls as Babar Azam (15*) secured a nine-wicket victory with a six off Zampa, with a huge 141 balls to spare.

Earlier, pacer Haris Rauf took 5-29 while Shaheen Afridi bagged three wickets to bowl out Australia for 163 after Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second game.

With Pakistan’s victory in the second game, the three-match PAK v AUS ODI series stands levelled at 1-1.

The all-important series decider is scheduled to be played on Sunday, November 10 at Perth Stadium.

Following the ODI series, the two teams will play a three-match T20I series with the first game scheduled for November 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane.