Hajj 2025: Record number of pilgrims miss out as first flight takes off

More than 67,000 private Pakistani Hajj pilgrims will miss out on this year’s pilgrimage, with only one day remaining before the first flight departs.

The first Hajj flight from Islamabad to Saudi Arabia will take off on 29 April, marking the start of Pakistan’s Hajj 2025 operations.

This year, under the private scheme, 67,210 Pakistani pilgrims will be unable to perform Hajj. Although 90,830 pilgrims were set to travel through the private scheme, only 23,620 will actually be able to go.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, only 26% of private pilgrims will be granted the opportunity to perform Hajj in 2025, meaning three out of every four Pakistani pilgrims will not be able to go.

Sources suggest that despite the establishment of an investigative committee under the Prime Minister’s instructions, no progress has been made on the issue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed it could not secure any special concessions for Hajj 2025 pilgrims.

Furthermore, the responsibility for the 67,210 private pilgrims who will be left behind has yet to be determined.

The first flight, which will carry 393 pilgrims from Islamabad, is set to depart on 29 April. Officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs welcomed the Road to Makkah delegation at Islamabad Airport.

In total, 50,500 Pakistani pilgrims will travel to Saudi Arabia under the Road to Makkah project for Hajj 2025. Of these, 28,000 will depart from Islamabad, and 22,500 will fly from Karachi.

According to the Ministry, 100 flights from Islamabad and 80 flights from Karachi will operate under the Road to Makkah project, with dedicated counters set up at both airports. The immigration process for Hajj 2025 pilgrims will be completed in Pakistan, rather than Saudi Arabia.