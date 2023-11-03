25.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Babar Azam buys Sabyasachi sherwani fueling wedding rumours

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is rumoured to be getting married this year and the prolific batter fuelled the speculations after purchasing expensive items from India for the joyous occasion.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

it is pertinent to mention that India news agencies reported that the number one ODI batter purchased the PKR7-lac sherwani and wedding jewellery from India.

Sources stated that the preparations for his wedding, rumoured to be happening by the end of this year, are in full swing.

“Babar Azam’s wedding is scheduled to take place at the end of this year, making the timing of his extravagant purchase all the more unexpected,” a report stated.

However, Babar Azam’s decision to purchase expensive items when his team is struggling to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has netizens divided.

They said the Pakistan cricketer should focus on the matches whereas the rest are looking forward to seeing him as the groom.

On the professional front, Babar Azam is leading Pakistan in its quest for a second 50-over World Cup win. The side, who are in a must-win situation, are at sixth position with three wins and four losses to its name.

They have to beat 2019 finalists New Zealand and England to qualify for the ICC semifinals and hope that other results go their way.

Related – Pakistan’s Babar Azam still hopes to reach ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.