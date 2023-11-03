Babar Azam buys Sabyasachi sherwani fueling wedding rumours

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is rumoured to be getting married this year and the prolific batter fuelled the speculations after purchasing expensive items from India for the joyous occasion.

it is pertinent to mention that India news agencies reported that the number one ODI batter purchased the PKR7-lac sherwani and wedding jewellery from India.

Sources stated that the preparations for his wedding, rumoured to be happening by the end of this year, are in full swing.

“Babar Azam’s wedding is scheduled to take place at the end of this year, making the timing of his extravagant purchase all the more unexpected,” a report stated.

However, Babar Azam’s decision to purchase expensive items when his team is struggling to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has netizens divided.

They said the Pakistan cricketer should focus on the matches whereas the rest are looking forward to seeing him as the groom.

On the professional front, Babar Azam is leading Pakistan in its quest for a second 50-over World Cup win. The side, who are in a must-win situation, are at sixth position with three wins and four losses to its name.

They have to beat 2019 finalists New Zealand and England to qualify for the ICC semifinals and hope that other results go their way.