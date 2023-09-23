32.9 C
Babar Azam can set this World Cup on fire: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir praised the special talent of Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, expressing confidence in his ability to make a significant impact in the upcoming World Cup starting from next month.

During an interview at Star Sports, Gambhir emphasised Babar’s unique technique and effortless playing style, while acknowledging the presence of other top-class batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and David Warner in the pool but Babar’s quality is unmatchable.

“Babar Azam has all the qualities that required to set this World Cup on fire, I have seen alot of players who have alot of time to bat. Although there are world class batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and David Warner but Babar Azam has different level of quality,” Gambhir said.”

The current captain of the green shirts Babar Azam played 108 match for Pakistan and is currently the best batsman considered in the team.

He made a total of 5409 runs in 105 innings with an average of 58.16. He has 19 hundreds and 28 fifties to his names and holds the record of being the quickest to reach 5000 One Day International (ODI) runs (97 innings), passing Hashim Amla’s (101 innings) record.

India is going to host the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, which is going to start from October 05, while the Pakistan team is going play its first match against Netherlands on October 06.

