Babar Azam crowned ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year

Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam claimed the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for a second consecutive year.

The star batter scored 679 runs from nine matches at an average of 84.87 with three centuries in 2022.

Babar carried on his astounding form in the 50-over format and crossed the fifty-plus score eight times and converted three of those into centuries. Babar finished the year with a stunning average of 84.87.

“There were match-winning knocks, spell-binding stroke-play and memorable moments from a personal perspective and his team in 2022 as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam claimed the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for a second consecutive year,” said ICC in a press release on Thursday.

“And it wasn’t just from an individual level that Babar thrived, with the Pakistan captain also leading his team with aplomb and to just one loss throughout the year,” it added.

Earlier, the Pakistani batter was named captain of the ICC ODI Team of the year 2022.

ICC ODI Men’s Team of the Year 2022

Babar Azam (C) (Pakistan)

Travis Head ( Australia)

Shai Hope ( West Indies)

Shreyas Iyer (India)

Tom Latham (WK) ( New Zealand)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangldesh)

Alzarri Joseph ( West Indies)

Mohammed Siraj (India)

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

Adam Zampa (Australia)

