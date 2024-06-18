‘Babar Azam deserves no place in Pakistan’s T20 cricket team’

In the Group state matches of the ongoing T20 Men’s World Cup 2024, Pakistan Cricket Team (PCT) only managed to win against Canada and Ireland and lost against India and the USA, finishing third with four points after playing four matches in the group stage.

As the Babar-led Pakistan team failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 Men’s World Cup 2024, the former Indian legend Virender Sehwag lambasted the skipper over poor performance of his team.

During the global event, Babar Azam performed really poor in the group stages as he managed to score 122 runs at a strike rate of only 101.66 as an opening batter.

The former Indian opening batter, Virender Sehwag, lambasted Babar Azam for his poor performance in batting termed that the skipper does not meet the requirements for the modern T20 game.

Expressing his opinion, Sehwag stated that if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) acts against Babar Azam and removes him from white-ball captaincy, then he should not be considered for the Pakistan T20I team.

“But as a leader you have to think whether this game is useful for his team. If not, then demote yourself and send someone who can play big shots in the six overs and get the team 50-60 runs. I may sound harsh, but if the captain changes, Babar doesn’t deserve a place in the T20 team. His performances are not as per the demands of today’s T20 cricket,” Cricbuzz quoted Sehwag as saying.

After the Ireland match, that Pakistan won, Babar did not just defend the criticism against his captaincy.

“When I gave up the captaincy [in 2023], I thought that I shouldn’t be doing it now, that’s why I left it and I announced it myself,” Babar said. “Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all that has happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, I will announce it openly. I will not hide behind anything. Whatever happens will happen in the open. But for now, I have not thought about it. It is eventually PCB’s decision,” Sehwag added.