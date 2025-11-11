Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's unwanted record

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam joined India ace Virat Kohli in an unwanted century drought record during the ODI clash against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

Babar came when Pakistan were 14-1 in 4.1 overs and added 54 runs on the second wicket with Fakhar Zaman.

However, he was castled by Wanindu Hasanranga while batting on 29. Babar played 51 deliveries and struck three fours in his knock.

With his dismissal, he joined Kohli on the list of players who went through a long stretch without scoring a century in international cricket.

The innings marked Babar’s 83rd international match without a century. The 31-year-old’s last century came against Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Similarly, Kohli, who had gone through a rough patch, scored a century in his 84th innings against Afghanistan in 2023.

Players No. of Innings Without Century

Sanath Jayasuriya 88 – innings

Virat Kohli 83 – innings

Babar Azam 83* – innings

Shivnarine Chanderpaul – 78 innings

Notably, former Sri Lanka opener and their current head coach, Sanath Jayasuriya, is at the top of the list of players who endured a rough patch and could not notch up a ton for a long time.

Put into bat first in the ODI series opener, the home side piled up 299-5 in their 50 overs despite being reduced to 95-4 at one stage of their innings.

Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat starred with the bat, both scoring the bulk of the runs and lifting their team out of trouble with a mammoth 138-run stand on the fifth wicket.

Salman remained unbeaten with 105 from just 87 deliveries, peppered with nine fours, whereas Hussain Talat’s maiden made 62 from 63, striking half a dozen fours and a six.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga picked up three wickets, whereas Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana managed to scalp one apiece.