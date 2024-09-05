Salman Butt reveals why he supports Babar Azam despite fierce criticism

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Butt extended his support to Babar Azam despite a failed Bangladesh Test series.

Babar has only scored a solitary 50-plus score in his last ten appearances for Pakistan (12 innings). He had a lacklustre T20 World Cup 2024, and unfortunately, things did not improve in the longer format.

In a YouTube video, Salman Butt defended Pakistan’s white-ball skipper by lauding Babar’s abilities and contributions to Pakistan in the past.

The 29-year-old is ranked No. 1 in the ODI men’s batting rankings and is placed fifth in the T20I format. Butt has reminded the fans about the quality that Babar possesses in white-ball cricket.

“Is there any doubt that he has been the best player in Pakistan in the last four years? Pakistan don’t play a lot of Test cricket, in white-ball cricket, he has been in the top three in both formats,” Butt reminded.

In the interview, Salman Butt has challenged the critics to replace Pakistan’s finest batter with someone better. He added, “He has scored the most runs and there’s nobody else in the team near him. If you don’t support the one who has been the standout performer and want him to be removed, what do you have? If you have someone better, bring him and make him play.

Salman Butt admitted to Babar Azam’s failures in Test cricket. He is nowhere near the ICC men’s Test ranking and also performed sub-par in the recent Test series against Bangladesh.

Butt continued, “Yes, I admit Babar hasn’t lived up to the expectations in Test cricket. But is that the real concern? Babar is not doing well, replace him, but what are the others doing? Babar didn’t score, but what about the others? When someone is scoring, everyone starts backing him. True backing is supporting someone in his downfall.”