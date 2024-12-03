Babar Azam ignored by kid in viral video?

Star batter Babar Azam grabbed attention after a viral video seemingly showed him being ignored by a kid during a public event.

The video, mostly shared by Indian media outlets, showed a kid shaking hands with a group of people sitting on each side of the former Pakistan captain.

In the viral video, the kid was seen shaking hands with people sitting alongside Babar Azam, however, he skipped shaking hands with the star batter.

However, it has been revealed that the video, Indian media outlets shared, was trimmed to stir up trouble and troll Babar Azam.

When visiting the account mentioned in the Instagram post, it is revealed that the kid is Pakistani TikToker Ayan Afridi.

Afridi shared the full video on his TikTok account showing him shaking hands with Babar Azam before everyone sitting with him.

The star batter is widely known for his heartwarming interactions with fans outside the field.

During the T20 World Cup 2024, the former Pakistan captain won the hearts of fans after he gifted gloves to an emotional child mascot.

A child mascot, overwhelmed by being in the presence of cricket superstars, was seen crying before the start of the game.

“I thought if he is such a big fan of mine, I have the responsibility to gift him something,” Babar Azam said after gifting the child mascot his gloves.

It is worth noting here that the star batter enjoys a huge following fan not just in Pakistan, but around the world due to his batting skills.

In May this year, a female fan of Babar Azam announced that she would gift him a Mercedes if he scored a ton against England in the second T20 International.