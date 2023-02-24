Babar Azam, Hasan Ali video went viral

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam and Islamabad United star bowler Hassan Ali’s video went viral on the internet, ARY News reported.

The short video clip where Babar Azam shown his bat to Hasan Ali while taking a run and crossing to the other end. In response Hasan jokingly ran away.

This caught eye of the netizens and they enjoyed the healthy on field behavior.

In twelfth match Of Pakistan Super League Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets at National Bank Arena, Karachi.

Hasan Ali was declared the best player of the match for taking three wickets.

Batting first the Peshawar Zalmi scored 156 runs for the loss of 8 wickets, United achieved the desired target easily with the loss of 4 wickets, even Babar Azam’s innings of 75 runs could not help in Zalmi’s win.

Comments