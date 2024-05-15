WATCH: Babar Azam hits four sixes in an over against Ireland

Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated Ireland by six wickets in the third T20I on Tuesday to clinch the series 2-1.

After winning the toss, Babar Azam opted to bowl first and restricted the hosts to a 178 total for the loss of seven wickets on the back of a brilliant spell by Shaheen Afridi who took three wickets while conceding 14 runs in his four overs.

After the early dismissal of opening batter Saim Ayub, the Pakistan skipper joined Mohammad Rizwan and began to show his batting prowess by hitting Ireland bowlers all around the park.

The Greenshirts chased down the target inside 17 overs courtesy of fiery knocks from Mohammad Rizwan who scored 56 off 38 balls and Babar Azam who played a match-winning knock of 75 off 42 deliveries.

During his inning, Azam was in supreme touch as he smashed four sixes in Ireland’s Benjamin White’s 14th over.

On the very first delivery, Babar hit a six over long-on to complete his half-century followed by two more sixes.

Read more: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s record in T20Is

After hitting three consecutive sixes, the Pakistan star batter missed the fourth ball only to dispatch the very next delivery over cow corner for a huge six and ended the over with a single on the last delivery.

In total, Azam scored 25 runs in the 14th over.

With the victory in the third T20I, Babar Azam became the most successful T20I captain as Pakistan won for the 45th time under his captaincy in the format.

The Pakistan captain also broke India ace batter Virat Kohli’s record in Twenty20 internationals of most fifty-plus scores.

Azam now has 39 fifty-plus scores to his name. He has also scored three centuries.