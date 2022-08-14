Independence Day: Babar Azam to be honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam and two others will receive civil awards on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam will be conferred with the prestigious award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz – Pakistan’s third-highest civilian honour.

Meanwhile, Pakistan women’s captain Bismah Maroof will receive Tamgah-e-Imtiaz and Blind cricketer Masood Jan will receive the Pride of Performance award.

PCB CONGRATULATES Masood Jan (blind cricketer), Pakistan men’s team captain Babar Azam and Pakistan women’s team captain Bismah Maroof at being conferred with civil awards on Pakistan’s 75th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/dscGoqJ5Zq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 14, 2022

It must be noted that the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan civil awards on 253 Pakistani citizens as well as foreign nationals on the occasion of 75th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary of the country.

The citizens were bestowed with awards for showing excellence and courage in different fields. The investiture ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March 23 2023.

Comments