Babar Azam ignored my advice regarding World Cup 2023: Misbah

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq said Pakistan captain Babar Azam and the selectors did not listen to his bits of advice, especially about the bowling attack, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Green Shirts were eliminated from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in group stage. The side won four matches and lost five of them. The side ended their campaign with a 93-run defeat to England at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Misbah-ul-Haq recalled his pieces of advice to those responsible for picking the squad in the A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion’. The former Pakistan all-format captain claimed that he had suggested changes in the spin department.

Misbah-ul-Haq recalled telling them that spin bowling was the biggest problem and something had to be done in this manner. He added that an extra spinner should have been kept given the fact that Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz had been giving unsatisfactory performances for a while.

Moreover, the former batter said the pace bowling was out of form then and had to consider suitable replacements for the pacers that get injured.

It is pertinent to mention that former captain Azhar Ali, speaking in the ARY News show ‘Har Lamhaa Purjosh’, had questioned why the management did not include a specialist spinner wasn’t included in the World Cup squad at the same time when Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique made it to the playing eleven.