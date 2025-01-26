Shadab Khan shares thoughts on Babar Azam being called ‘king’

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has given his take on star batter Babar Azam being called ‘King’ due to his batting masterclass.

The title became famous following pacer Hasan Ali’s viral interview in which he reiterated the team’s confidence in the former Pakistan captain to steer the side out of trouble.

During a recent interview with a private TV channel, Shadab Khan was asked about his views on whether Babar Azam should be called ‘King.’

“Babar Azam is called king! I don’t think he is king; he is a human. I think people have put an extra burden on him. We should keep it normal,” he said.

According to Shadab Khan, fans have put an extra burden on Babar Azam by giving him the title.

“He never demanded it. However, we all pressurised him. I think he is playing freely now since the ‘king batch’ is going away,” the Pakistan cricketer said.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan expressed hope that Babar Azam will come around and perform for Pakistan in the future.

During the same interview, the Pakistan cricketer also discussed the claims made by famous TikToker Shahtaj Khan about their chats.

Shahtaj Khan had claimed that the two were in a ‘talking phase’ before he ghosted her to marry Malaika last year.

Responding to the claims, Shadab Khan said that such allegations are often used by individuals to seek fame.

“Actresses and influencers say cricketers have messaged them, but even if someone does, they can simply ignore those texts. Talking about it publicly just shows their intention to gain attention. If they start replying, that means they’re interested too,” the Pakistan cricketer added.