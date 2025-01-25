Babar Azam only Pakistani player in ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year for 2024, with Babar Azam being the only Pakistani player to feature in the standout XI.

Led by Rohit Sharma, who captained the Indian side which lifted the T20I World Cup 2024 trophy, the team has as many as four Indian cricketers.

Rohit Sharma enjoyed success in the shorter format throughout 2024 as he scored 378 runs in 11 matches at an impressive average of 42, and a strike rate of over 160.

The Indian captain scored three half-centuries, including an explosive 92 against Australia in the Super Eight stage of the T20I World Cup 2024.

He is joined by his teammates Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh in the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year for 2024.

While Pakistan had a dismal outing in the T20I World Cup 2024 under the leadership of Babar Azam, he, however, has been included in the standout XI for his batting masterclass in the shorter format during the previous year.

The right-handed batter featured in 24 T20I for Pakistan, scoring 738 Runs at an average of 33.54.

Babar Azam also scored six half-centuries, with the highest-score of 75 in 2024.

The ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year for 2024 also features Australia’s Travis Head, England’s Phil Salt, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga.

The announcement came a day after ICC revealed the ODI Team of the Year for 2024, which included three Pakistani players.

Opening batter Saim Ayub alongside pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf featured in the XI for their exceptional performance throughout 2024.