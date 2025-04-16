Umar Akmal defends Babar Azam in now viral video

Umar Akmal defended Pakistan cricket team’s ex-captain Babar Azam amid poor performance.

Appearing as a guest on Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast during coverage of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, Umar Akmal lost his cool at remarks questioning Babar Azam’s place in the Pakistan cricket team.

Upon being asked ‘Which player should not be in the Pakistan squad?’ by Ahmed Ali Butt, Umar Akmal was interrupted by another guest who took Babar Azam’s name.

Umar Akmal, who’s a cousin of Babar, vehemently defended the star batter. “Babar Azam was the captain of Pakistan for 5 years, how can you say this?” said Akmal.

Akmal’s defense of Babar Azam was based around the fact that the star batter was out-of-form. “If Babar is going through a difficult spell, should we speak about him this way?” said Umar Akmal.

Babar Azam is passing through tough phase as his bat is not making runs.

Earlier, Pakistan batter Sohaib Maqsood advised Babar Azam to step down from Peshawar Zalmi captaincy amid his batting struggles during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Zalmi started their campaign on a dismal note, losing their opening game against Quetta Gladiators.

Babar Azam scored a duck in the game as Peshawar Zalmi were chasing a 217-run target.

The side faced their second consecutive defeat in the ongoing PSL 10 in Monday’s game against Islamabad United.

The former Pakistan captain opened the inning for Peshawar Zalmi, however, he managed to score just one run in the 244-run chase.

The side lost the game by 102 runs after they were bowled out for 141 in 18.2 overs in their PSL 10 against Islamabad United.