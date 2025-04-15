Babar Azam advised to relinquish Peshawar Zalmi captaincy

Pakistan batter Sohaib Maqsood has advised Babar Azam to step down from Peshawar Zalmi captaincy amid his batting struggles during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Zalmi started their campaign on a dismal note, losing their opening game against Quetta Gladiators.

Babar Azam scored a duck in the game as Peshawar Zalmi were chasing a 217-run target.

The side faced their second consecutive defeat in the ongoing PSL 10 in yesterday’s game against Islamabad United.

The former Pakistan captain opened the inning for Peshawar Zalmi, however, he managed to score just one run in the 244-run chase.

Read more: ‘Babar Azam’s decisions hurting Peshawar Zalmi’

The side lost the game by 102 runs after they were bowled out for 141 in 18.2 overs in their PSL 10 against Islamabad United.

Following the game, Sohaib Maqsood claimed that excessive criticism from fans and former cricketers on Babar Azam’s leadership has taken a toll on his performance as a batter.

“Babar smiles on the field, pretending he doesn’t care, but the pressure is visible. If captaincy isn’t going well, it automatically creates pressure on performance,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Reflecting on his experience of playing alongside the Peshawar Zalmi captain, Sohaib Maqsood said that his form has declined significantly.

“Six to eight months ago, getting him out in practice was tough, now, he gets out two or three times in sessions,” he said.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has also shared similar views about Babar Azam.

“He got caught in the slips in T20. Usually, batters get caught in the slips early on in Tests and ODIs. If he is getting out in the slips in a T20, then his confidence level is very low,” he said while speaking on an ARY News show.