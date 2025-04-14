‘Babar Azam’s decisions hurting Peshawar Zalmi’

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has criticised Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam over his failures in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The former Pakistan captain started the tournament on a dismal note when he was dismissed for a duck in the side’s opening game against Quetta Gladiators.

In their second game against Islamabad United, the Peshawar Zalmi captain opened the inning with Saim Ayub as they were put to chase a mammoth 244-run target.

However, he was caught in the slips after scoring just one run, leaving his team struggling in the chase.

Subsequently, Peshawar Zalmi were handed a 102-run defeat in the fifth game of the PSL 10 after they were bowled out for 141 in 18.2 overs.

Discussing the manner of Babar Azam’s dismissal on ARY News show Har Lamha Purjosh, Basit Ali said that his confidence level was at its lowest.

“He got caught in the slips in T20. Usually, batters get caught in the slips early on in Tests and ODIs. If he is getting out in the slips in a T20, then his confidence level is very low,” he said.

Basit Ali was of the view that Peshawar Zalmi should sack him from captaincy following their two consecutive losses in the PSL 10.

“For me, his captaincy was useless in the game. A bowler concedes nine runs in his over and you change him, only to bring him back when bowlers are getting thrashed,” he said.

He added, “Your decisions are hurting the team. We talked about reshuffling the batting order and a good decision was made. But, you are coming in as opener when the team is chasing 244.”