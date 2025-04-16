Mohammad Hafeez shares his views on PSL, IPL comparison

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has shared his views on the comparison between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Both leagues have been scheduled in the same window this year, with participation from players from around the world.

Amid their clash in schedule, the debate about the best league in the world has reignited on social media as fans compare their popularity and impact on cricket.

Mohammad Hafeez is the latest to join the debate surrounding the comparison between the PSL and IPL.

In a post on X, a fan asked the former Pakistan captain to share his view on the comparison between the two leagues.

Read more: Mohammad Amir reveals preference to IPL over PSL in future

Responding to the question, Mohammad Hafeez refused to draw a comparison, saying that both leagues provided great entertainment to the fans.

“NO comparison at all. To me both leagues ( IPL & PSL ) providing great entertainment to the fans of cricket around the world,” he wrote in his post.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony on April 11.

The PSL 10 will run from April 11 to May 18, consisting of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.