IPL franchises warned against corruption threats

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly warned all Indian Premier League teams against match-fixing threats in the ongoing IPL 2025.

According to Indian media outlets, the Indian cricket board cautioned all teams, players, coaches, support staff and even commentators about a suspect actively pursuing players and their families.

Reports said that BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) claimed that the businessman, hailing from Hyderabad, has links to bookies, punters and a record of being involved in illicit activities.

The suspect is reportedly attempting to get closer to the IPL stakeholders and players by impersonating himself as a fan.

The reports further mentioned that the dubious businessman has been spotted at the team hotels and stadiums during the IPL 2025 matches.

It was said that the suspect is trying to befriend the players and support staff by inviting them to private parties.

He is also allegedly reaching out to family members of IPL franchise owners, players, coaches, support staff and commentators.

Read more: BCCI lifts saliva ban, allows ball change in second inning for IPL 2025

Reportedly, the dubious businessman offers to take them to jewellery stores and luxury hotels, pretending to be a fan.

Resultantly, the Indian cricket board’s anti-corruption wing has urged all the stakeholders to report any interaction with the businessman.

Amid the threat of his attempt at match-fixing during the IPL 2025, the BCCI asked all participating teams and individuals to exercise caution and report any approach by the individual.