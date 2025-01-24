Saim Ayub among three Pakistanis in ICC ODI Team of the Year for 2024

Pakistan opening batter Saim Ayub was among the three Pakistan players included in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024.

The International Cricket Council on Friday announced the ODI Team of the Year for 2024 as the first announcement of the ICC Awards 2024.

Pakistan opening batter Saim Ayub, who enjoyed a breakout year, was picked as the opening batter in the team.

In his nine ODI appearances for Pakistan in 2024, the left-handed batter scored 515 Runs at an exceptional average of 64.37 and a strike rate of 105.53.

Saim Ayub hit three tons and one fifty, while his highest score was 113 in 2024.

The Pakistan batter turned three of his last five innings into centuries, including two in South Africa in December last year.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi is the second player from the national side to feature in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024.

Despite playing just six games in 2024 for Pakistan, the left-arm quick left a lasting impact on the games, having bagged 15 wickets.

Shaheen Afridi ended 2024 with a bowling average of 17.6, with the best bowling figures of 4/47.

Pacer Haris Rauf remains the third Pakistani player to have been included in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024.

The right-arm quick secured a spot in the standout XI for his exceptional outing in the 50-over format.

Haris Rauf played eight ODIs and picked up 13 Wickets with a bowling average of 22.4 and best bowling figures of 5/29.

While Pakistan’s Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf featured in the XI, no Indian player could secure a spot in the ICC ODI Team of the Year for 2024.

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Kusal Mendis (wk) (Sri Lanka)

Charith Asalanka (c) (Sri Lanka)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

AM Ghazanfar (Afghanistan)