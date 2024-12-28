Saim Ayub shortlisted for ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of Year award

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday shortlisted young Pakistani batter Saim Ayub for the ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024 award.

Saim Ayub has been exceptional in 2024 especially in the one day format, scoring 515 runs in nine matches with an average of 64.37. He has also smashed three centuries in the format, including two against South Africa, helping Pakistan white wash the Proteas in three-match series.

“In Ayub, Pakistan found a new flamboyant southpaw at the top of their batting order. While Ayub was a consistent feature across all three formats, many of his best performances in 2024 came in ODIs. As Pakistan won multiple away series in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa to prime themselves for the ICC Champions Trophy defence, Ayub went big as an opener,” the ICC’s statement read.

It added that Saim Ayub was also impressive in a low-scoring affair in Australia, that saw Pakistan edge past the hosts to clinch their first ODI series triumph Down Under in 22 years.

“The 22-year-old also provided Pakistan a handy option with the ball, claiming five wickets and boasting an economy rate of 4.63. Having claimed the all-important wicket of Aiden Markram with the ball, Ayub helped orchestrate one of the most impressive wins for Pakistan in the calendar year.”

Kamindu Mendis of Sri Lanka, Shamar Joseph of West Indies and Gus Atkinson of England have also been shortlisted for for the ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024 award.

Meanwhile, the ICC also revealed the names of women cricketers for the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2024 award. India’s Shreyanka Patil, Saskia Horley of Scotland, Annerie Dercksen of South Africa and Freya Sargent of Ireland have been shortlisted.