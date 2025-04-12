Man tortures infant nephew to ‘teach brother-in-law a lesson’ in Larkana

LARKANA: In a shocking act of violence, a man filmed himself torturing his own nephew in an attempt to teach his brother-in-law a lesson. He later shared the disturbing video on social media, where it quickly went viral, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the man, identified as Shakeel Ahmed, recorded a video of himself putting green chilli into the mouth of his six-month-old nephew and physically hurting the baby.

The shocking video quickly went viral on social media, prompting SSP Larkana, Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry, to take notice.

He directed the ASP City to dispatch a team to arrest Shakeel Ahmed immediately.

In the viral video, Shakeel can be seen physically torturing the six-month-old baby.

Shakeel confessed to making the disturbing viral video, claiming it was meant to punish his brother-in-law, who had repeatedly physically abused his sister.

Shakeel in the viral video stated that he felt more pain doing this to the child than anyone else and wanted his brother-in-law to understand how it feels when someone harms your family.

In the viral video he explained that his sister had married Muhammad Waris Mirani, a resident of Karachi, around 14 months ago.

Since then, her husband had allegedly beaten her on three separate occasions and expelled her from the house, only to later send people to apologise.

Recently, he once again forced her out of their home. Shakeel added that he believes the brother-in-law is mentally unstable.

The SSP City confirmed that one suspect, the child’s grandfather, has been arrested from a nearby area for involvement in the abuse, while raids are ongoing to find Shakeel Ahmed.

