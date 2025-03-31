Mother poisoned three children after domestic dispute in Sialkot

SIALKOT: After a heated domestic dispute, a mother tragically poisoned her three children. The devastating act resulted in the death of her 7-year-old daughter, while her two sons are fighting for their lives in critical condition, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials in Sialkot reported that the woman gave the poison to the children after an domestic dispute with her husband, who is living abroad.

The ages of the affected children range from 3 to 9 years old. The accused woman has fled the scene, and a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by her brother-in-law in Sialkot.

According to the Sialkot police, tragically, Ammara died due to the poison, while Muhammad Ghazi and Muhammad Hamza were transferred to the hospital in critical condition. One child’s condition is extremely serious.

The police stated that the accused, Sidra Mohsin, has fled, and they are conducting raids at various locations in search of her. Authorities assured that she would be arrested soon.

Earlier, In a shocking turn of events, the mother of the child who went missing a day before from Raiwind has been arrested for her involvement in his murder.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chaudhry Usman revealed that the mother, along with a friend and the maid, staged a fake kidnapping.

According to the DSP, the mother and the maid together killed the child, Azlan, and then burned his body.

The suspects dumped the burnt body in Kot Radha Kishan after setting it on fire.

The body of the child has been moved to Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. DSP confirmed these details, shedding light on the horrific crime.

A similar heart-wrenching tragedy occurred in December 2024, where a mother brutally killed her two children by slitting their throats.

The tragic event took place within the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station in Nawabshah.

According to reports, the mother, identified as Komal Sheikh, was taken into custody. During initial interrogation, the mother confessed to the crime, admitting that she had killed her children with a knife in separate rooms.