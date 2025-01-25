Mother arrested for killing son in fake kidnapping plot

RAIWIND: In a shocking turn of events, the mother of the child who went missing a day before from Raiwind has been arrested for her involvement in his murder, ARY News reproted.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chaudhry Usman revealed that the mother, along with a friend and the maid, staged a fake kidnapping.

According to the DSP, the mother and the maid together killed the child, Azlan, and then burned his body.

The suspects dumped the burnt body in Kot Radha Kishan after setting it on fire.

The body of the child has been moved to Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. DSP confirmed these details, shedding light on the horrific crime.

A similar heart-wrenching tragedy occurred in December 2024, where a mother brutally killed her two children by slitting their throats.

The tragic event took place within the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station in Nawabshah.

According to reports, the mother, identified as Komal Sheikh, was taken into custody. During initial interrogation, the mother confessed to the crime, admitting that she had killed her children with a knife in separate rooms.

When questioned about her motive for committing the heinous act, the suspect remained silent and refused to provide any explanation.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident. The bodies of the children were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have recovered the murder weapon and are conducting further investigations into the matter.

An incident of same intensity happened back in August 2024, when a mother in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killed herself after murdering her two minor children.

As per details, the dreadful incident took place in Mona Khel area, where a mother named Moona, shot dead her two children and later committed suicide over a domestic dispute.

The deceased children were identified as Zain, 2-year-old and Rabia, 4, the police said.