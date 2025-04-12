Missing woman’s body found after 30 years in Karachi, Police register murder case

KARACHI: The skeleton of a woman who went missing around 30 years ago was discovered during excavation work in Orangi Town area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The remains were identified as Mumtaz Begum, who had been missing since 1994.

Her daughter, Asma, has filed a murder case against her stepfather, Farid Alam, alleging that he killed her mother and buried her inside the house.

According to police, the human bones were discovered during digging for new construction on the property. The house, previously owned by Farid Alam, had been sold five years ago to a man named Yusuf, who initiated the construction work.

Asma, the complainant, stated in the FIR that her mother had married Farid Alam after her first husband, Nazir Ahmed, left the family and moved to Bangladesh. She alleged that Farid’s behavior was abusive towards her mother and siblings.

“One day, my mother went missing. When we questioned Farid Alam, he claimed she had simply gotten lost. Soon after, he kicked us out of the house,” she said.

Asma added that despite efforts by her brothers to locate their mother, they were unsuccessful. The children were taken in and raised by relatives.

Years later, when the current homeowner Yusuf began construction and dug up the courtyard, he discovered human remains along with a dupatta and slippers, which the family identified as belonging to Mumtaz Begum, who was 35 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Following the discovery, police have launched an investigation and registered a murder case against Farid Alam.

Farid Alam has managed to flee and police is conducting raids to arrest him. The remains have been sent to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for further examination.