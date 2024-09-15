Cop’s three-day old body found in Karachi’s police station

KARACHI: A three-day-old body of a policeman has been recovered from a barracks in Nabi Bakhsh police station in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that the deceased cop has been identified as 50-year-old ASI Ghulam Sarwar.

According to police spokesperson, the body has been shifted to a civil hospital for legal proceedings. ASI Ghulam Sarwar was assigned to the Investigation branch.

The barracks where the body was found is located on the second floor of Nabi Bakhsh police station.

In a separate incident, a body of a policeman was found in a home in Sultanabad area of Karachi with authorities claiming that he may have died two days back.

READ: Two-day old body of policeman recovered from Karachi home

According to rescue sources, a body of a man was recovered from a home in Sultanabad area, who was later identified as a cop. “He was posted at the Nabi Baksh police station in Karachi,” the police said.

The rescue sources said that the body looked like two days old as authorities have yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

On October 26 2021, a slain person turned out to be a policeman who was attacked by a man wearing a burqa near Gulshan Sikandarabad in Karachi’s Keamari.

Police told the media that a police constable named Sohail was going somewhere along with his colleague when a man wearing a burqa attacked with a sharp object.