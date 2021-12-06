Two-day old body of policeman recovered from Karachi home

KARACHI: A body of a policeman has been found from a home in Sultanabad area of Karachi with authorities claiming that he may have died two days back, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, a body of a man has been recovered from a home in Sultanabad area, who was later identified as a cop. “He was posted at the Nabi Baksh police station in Karachi,” the police said.

The rescue sources said that the body looked like two days old as authorities have yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

On October 26, a slain person turned out to be a policeman who was attacked by a man wearing a burqa near Gulshan Sikandarabad in Karachi’s Keamari.

Police told the media that a police constable named Sohail was going somewhere along with his colleague when a man wearing a burqa attacked with a sharp object.

In the surprise attack, the police constable Sohail died on the spot while the fellow cop sustained injuries. The wounded cop is identified as Shehbaz and an investigation is underway.

The slain constable was deputed at Jackson police station, said, police officials.