‘Burqa-clad man’ kills policeman with sharp object in Karachi’s Keamari

KARACHI: A slain person turned out to be a policeman who was attacked by a man wearing a burqa near Gulshan Sikandarabad in Karachi’s Keamari, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police told the media that a police constable named Sohail was going somewhere along with his colleague when a man wearing a burqa attacked with a sharp object.

In the surprise attack, the police constable Sohail died on the spot while the fellow cop sustained injuries. The wounded cop is identified as Shehbaz and an investigation is underway.

The slain constable was deputed at Jackson police station, said, police officials.

Earlier in the day, unidentified assailants have killed a policeman named Ehsanullah on Mundan road.

Police said that the unidentified armed men opened fire on Ehsanullah when he was returning to his home after performing duties. The police official died on the spot following the firing of the armed men.

Yesterday, a police constable had been killed by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan.

Police had said that a constable was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the vicinity of Cantt police station when he was returned to his home after duty time.

The deceased police constable was identified as Ikramullah. Police had said that the attackers have also taken the AK-47 rifle and motorcycle of the slain cop while fleeing from the scene.

