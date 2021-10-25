Policeman killed by unidentified assailants in Bannu

BANNU: Unidentified assailants have killed a policeman named Ehsanullah on Mundan road, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said that the unidentified armed men opened fire on Ehsanullah when he was returning to his home after performing duties. The police official died on the spot following the firing of the armed men.

Yesterday, a police constable had been killed by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan.

Police had said that a constable was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the vicinity of Cantt police station when he was returned to his home after duty time.

The deceased police constable was identified as Ikramullah. Police had said that the attackers have also taken the AK-47 rifle and motorcycle of the slain cop while fleeing from the scene.

Earlier in March, a policeman had been killed and two others injured in a gun attack in Islamabad.

Sub-Inspector Jamil along with two other cops in uniform was busy in routine checking near Container Chowk in Golra Sharif area of Islamabad when unidentified armed men opened fire on them.

Resultantly, the policemen had suffered multiple bullet injuries. Meanwhile, the assailants had managed to escape from the scene.

