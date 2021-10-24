Police constable gunned down in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police constable was gunned down by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police said that a constable was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the vicinity of Cantt police station when he was returned to his home after duty time.

The deceased police constable was identified as Ikramullah. Police added that the attackers have also taken the AK-47 rifle and motorcycle of the slain cop while fleeing from the scene.

Earlier in March, a policeman had been killed and two others injured in a gun attack in Islamabad.

READ: COP KILLED IN ISLAMABAD ROAD ACCIDENT, DRIVER ARRESTED

Sub-Inspector Jamil along with two other cops in uniform was busy in routine checking near Container Chowk in Golra Sharif area of Islamabad when unidentified armed men opened fire on them.

Resultantly, the policemen had suffered multiple bullet injuries. Meanwhile, the assailants had managed to escape from the scene.

On being informed, police and rescue officials had rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital. The police head constable had succumbed to his injuries while under treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital.

