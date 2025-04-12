Peshawar Zalmi win toss against Quetta Gladiator in PSL 10 encounter

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to field first against Quetta Gladiators in second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, ARY News reported.

HEAD TO HEAD

In the last five PSL 10 clashes between the two teams, Peshawar Zalmi have won three, while the Gladiators have won two.

Overall, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have clashed a total of 23 times in the PSL 10 where Peshawar Zalmi clinched victory in 13, while the Quetta Gladiators won 10.

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Ali, Hussain Talat, Sufiyan Muqeem, Max Bryant, Ali Raza, Alzarri Joseph and Mitch Owen.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Faheem Ashraf, Shoaib Malik, Finn Allen, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Jamieson, Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, and Kusal Mendis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium yesterday.

The PSL 10 will run from April 11 to May 18, consist of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

Karachi Kings will begin their PSL 10 campaign on April 12 in their home ground against Multan Sultans.