Saim Ayub rises in latest ICC ODI rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced rankings today with Pakistan’s star batter Saim Ayub making a major jump in ODI rankings, following his outstanding performances in the ODI series against South Africa, ARY News reported quoting ICC.

The 22-year-old also climbed 57 spots in the batter’s rankings, standing at 23rd position. His extraordinary contributions with both bat and ball have earned him 603 points, placing him in joint position with Kusal Mendis among the ODI batters.

Whereas, Pakistan’s batting maestro, Babar Azam, has retained his position as the world’s No. 1 ODI batter.

Saim played a stellar quick 101-run knock from 94 balls, laced with 15 boundaries that included two sixes, in the third ODI and helped Pakistan white-wash South Africa in the three-match series.

Saim’s remarkable performance in the series culminated in his second century, a feat that not only highlighted his batting prowess but also earned him the coveted Player of the Series award.

Over the course of the series, he amassed an impressive total of 235 runs and contributed with the ball, claiming two wickets.

His second century positioned him among an elite group of overseas batters who have scored multiple ODI centuries on South African soil.

This prestigious list features renowned cricketing legends such as Virat Kohli, David Warner, Joe Root, Fakhar Zaman, and Kevin Pietersen.

While batting first Saim Ayub lost his opening partner Abdullah Shafique in the first over. He then built a partnership of 114 runs from 133 balls for the second wicket with Babar Azam to set up Pakistan’s total of 308-9.

However, Kwena Maphaka broke the stand as he removed Babar, who scored 52 runs from 71 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

Saim was joined by skipper Mohammad Rizwan (53) and they increased the scoring rate with their 93-run stand that conceded only 75 balls.

Rizwan and Saim fell in quick succession but Salman Ali Agha played a quick-fire knock of 48 runs from 33 balls and added a crucial partnership of 74 runs with Tayyab Tahir (28) to provide a finishing touch to Pakistan’s innings.

In response, South Africa, despite a spirited performance, were bundled for 271 runs in 42 overs.

It’s worth noting that Pakistan became the first-ever team to clean-sweep the Proteas in an ODI series in South Africa.