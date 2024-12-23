Saim Ayub joins Virat Kohli, Fakhar Zaman in elite list

Pakistan batter Saim Ayub was named Player of the Series for his batting masterclass in the three-match PAK v SA ODI series.

The left-handed batter joined seasoned batters such as Virat Kohli and Fakhar Zaman by hitting multiple ODI centuries against South Africa.

The third and final PAK v SA game saw Saim Ayub scoring 101 runs off 94 deliveries to power Pakistan to 308/9 in 47 overs after rain interruption, which resulted in the shortening of the game.

The century was his second in the series as he joined the likes of Virat Kohli, David Warner, Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root who each have scored multiple centuries against South Africa in South Africa.

England’s Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli top the list as they both have scored three centuries in South Africa.

A day earlier, Pakistan defeated the hosts by 36 runs in the third PAK v SA at Wanderers Stadium to complete a historic ODI whitewash against the Proteas on their home turf.

Apart from Saim Ayub’s ton, Babar Azam added 52 and Mohammad Rizwan contributed with 53, while Salman Agha played a 48-run knock to help Pakistan post 308/9.

In reply, Heinrich Klaasen’s valiant knock of 81 off 43 balls went in vain as the hosts faltered under pressure and were bowled out for 271 in 42 overs.

Sufiyan Muqeem, the debutant, led the Pakistan bowling attack, finishing with the figures of 4/52.

Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah bagged two wickets each, while Mohammad Hasnain and Saim Ayub took a wicket each.

Saim Ayub was named Player of the Match in the final ODI and Player of the Series for his two centuries and 235 runs across the series, along with two wickets.

The series win was also Mohammad Rizwan’s third consecutive ODI series victory as Pakistan’s white-ball captain.

The wicketkeeping batter began his captaincy with a historic 2-1 series win over Australia, Pakistan’s first on Australian soil since 2002.

Mohammad Rizwan then led the Greenshirts in a 2-1 victory against Zimbabwe earlier this month.