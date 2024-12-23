Pakistan whitewash South Africa in ODI series on their home turf

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 36 runs in the third and final one-day international (ODI) at Wanderers Stadium, Sandton on Sunday to complete a historic ODI whitewash against the Proteas on their home turf.

Chasing a target of 309 runs in 47 overs the South African team succumbed at 271 runs.

Despite Heinrich Klaasen’s valiant 81 runs off 43 balls, other notable contributions included Corbin Bosch’s 40, Rassie van der Dussen’s 35, and Marco Jansen’s 26.

Saim Ayub was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his outstanding performance.

Earlier, Pakistan set a target of 309 runs, thanks to a spectacular century by Saim Ayub. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam also contributed with half-centuries.

Salman Ali Agha added a fiery 48, while Tayyab Tahir chipped in with a valuable 28, pushing Pakistan’s total beyond 300.

Read more: PakvSA: Pakistan’s playing XI for third ODI announced

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada claimed 3 wickets, while Marco Jansen and Bjorn Fortuin took 2 wickets each. Coen de Bruyn and Corbin Bosch picked up one wicket apiece.

The match was shortened to 47 overs per side due to rain interruptions in Johannesburg. South Africa’s captain opted to bowl first against Pakistan after winning the toss, which was delayed by rain.

Pakistan made three changes for the final game, bringing in Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, and Sufiyan Muqeem. Irfan Niazi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed were rested.