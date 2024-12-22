PakvSA: Pakistan’s playing XI for third ODI announced

Pakistan revealed the playing XI for the third One Day International (ODI) match against South Africa, which includes three alterations.

Mohammad Hasnain, Sufyan Moqim, and Tayyab Tahir have been included in the final eleven for today’s match, while Irfan Khan Niazi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed will be resting.

Pakistan final playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan (c/WC), Kamran Ghulam, Slaman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Sufyan Maqim.

It is noteworthy here that Pakistan have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match PAK v SA ODI series after defeating the hosts in the second game a day earlier.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi bagged a four-fer after Kamran Ghulam’s fiery fifty as Pakistan defeated South Africa by 81 runs.

The series-opener between the two teams was played at Boland Park in Paarl on December 18 where Pakistan defeated the hosts by three wickets on the back of Saim Ayub’s ton and vice-captain Salman Agha’s all-round performance.

On the other hand, South Africa suffered setback as one of their key pacers Ottneil Baartman was ruled out of the third and final PAK v SA ODI.

He is the second South Africa bowler after spinner Keshav Maharaj who was injured in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Reports said that Ottneil Baartman complained of feeling discomfort in his right knee while bowling in the second PAK v SA game in Cape Town which Pakistan won by 81 runs and sealed the series 2-0.

The pacer was initially not included in the final XI, however, he played in the series opener in Paarl.

It is worth noting here that Baartman is the sixth pacer to have been rested due to injury in recent months following Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams and Anrich Nortje.

All-rounder Corbin Bosch has been called up to the squad to replace Baartman and will make his ODI debut for South Africa in the third PAK v SA ODI.