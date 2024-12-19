Shaheen’s four-fer, Kamran Ghulam’s fifty help Pakistan seal South Africa ODI series

Pacer Shaheen Afridi bagged a four-fer after Kamran Ghulam’s fiery fifty as Pakistan defeated South Africa in the second PAK v SA on Thursday at Newlands in Cape Town.

Chasing the 330-run target, the hosts were bowled out for 248 in 43.1 overs as Shaheen Afridi took four wickets along with Naseem Shah who bagged three wickets.

Heinrich Klaasen fell short of a ton just by three runs and he was the last batter to get dismissed as Pakistan won the game by 81 runs.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi gave a steady start to the hosts as they shared an opening stand of 34 before Naseem Shah dismissed the former.

Rassie van der Dussen then joined Zorzi and the two took South Africa to 74 before Zorzi was castled by Abrar Ahmed after he scored 34 off 40 deliveries.

Dussen and Aiden Markram then attempted to stabilise the inning, however, Dussen fell prey to Salman Agha after scoring 23 off 30 balls, leaving South Africa struggling at 84/3 in 16.3 overs.

Markram was the next batter to depart after scoring 21 off 30 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller then built a crucial 72-run partnership to bring back the hosts in the second PAK v SA game.

Pakistan got a major breakthrough in the 34th over when Shaheen Afridi dismissed Miller who scored 29 off 39 balls.

Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo fell prey to Shaheen Afridi in quick sessions, leaving South Africa reeling at 205/7 in 37.1 overs.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Pakistan were off to a disappointing start as opener Abdullah Shafique for a duck, his second consecutive in the ongoing PAK v SA ODI series.

Star batter Babar Azam then joined his opening partner Saim Ayub for a crucial 48-run stand before the latter was dismissed after scoring 25 runs.

Babar Azam was then joined by captain Mohammad Rizwan and the two built a 115-run partnership as both of them scored their half-centuries.

Babar’s inning of 73 off 95 deliveries came to an end in the 33rd over, bringing Salman Agha to the crease.

Following a 24-run partnership, Mohammad Rizwan fell in the 36th over after scoring 82 off 80, with the help of three sixes and 10 boundaries.

Kamran Ghulam then smashed a quick half-century at the back end of the innings to help Pakistan post 329 on the scoreboard in the second PAK v SA game.

The right-handed batter smashed five sixes and four fours in his fiery 32-ball 63.

For South Africa, Kwena Maphaka was the pick of the bowler as he bagged four wickets, followed by Marco Jansen with three, while Bjorn Fortuin and Phehlukwayo, took one wicket each.