What led to heated exchange between Rizwan, Klaasen in second ODI?

Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan got involved with South Africa wicketkeeping batter Heinrich Klaasen in a heated exchange during the second PAK v SA ODI in Cape Town.

A day earlier, star Pakistan batter Babar Azam and captain Mohammad Rizwan hit half-centuries, followed by Kamran Ghulam’s explosive 32-ball 63 which powered the tourists to 329.

In reply, South African batters found it challenging to get going as the tourists continued to strike at intervals.

Heinrich Klaasen was the standout performer for the hosts, having scored 97 off 74 balls and was the last batter to be dismissed in the second PAK v SA game of the three-match ODI series.

During the game, Klaasen and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan engaged in a heated exchange, and Babar Azam had to step in to separate the two of them.

The incident occurred after the 26th over bowled by the pacer Haris Rauf.

Haris Rauf bowled a bouncer that Klaasen left without presenting a shot. The South African batter seemed visibly upset and got involved in a heated exchange with Mohammad Rizwan.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam then intervened to de-escalate the situation before play resumed.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match PAK v SA ODI series after defeating the hosts in the second game a day earlier.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi bagged a four-fer after Kamran Ghulam’s fiery fifty as Pakistan defeated South Africa by 81 runs.

Chasing the 330-run target, the hosts were bowled out for 248 in 43.1 overs as Shaheen Afridi took four wickets along with Naseem Shah who bagged three wickets.