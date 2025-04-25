Pakistan women’s stars open up on participation in World Cup 2025

Pakistan women’s team booked a spot in the Cricket World Cup 2025 after a brilliant run in the Qualifier earlier this month.

While India is the official host of the upcoming tournament, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that the national women’s team will not be traveling to the country.

“Pakistan’s participation in the next global competition would adhere to the Fusion Formula [the same structure decided upon before the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025],” Mohsin Naqvi said.

Ahead of the World Cup 2025, Pakistan women’s team player Aliya Riaz sat down with Sidra Amin and Shawaal Zulfiqar for a chat on the PCB podcast.

The trio discussed their qualification for the tournament set to be hosted by India and their preparation for it.

“Appearing in the World Cup is quite a challenge,” Shawaal Zulfiqar said when asked about her preparation.

“Big teams appear in it. We’ve done camps, and we’ll continue doing them. So we’ll grow and it will be beneficial to us. We are hopeful of doing well,” she added.

Sidra Amin emphasised the importance of preparation and adaptability to the conditions they would encounter in the tournament.

“We’ll plan it series by series. The bigger an event, greater the pressure, so we’ll work on things we can control. We are practising well, we’ll bring an improvement on that. We have to adapt ourselves to the kind of wickets we have,” she said.

The Pakistan women’s team batter said that the side will plan with the idea that their games will be in Asian conditions in mind.

“So we’ll have to plan our shots, rotation of strike accordingly,” Sidra Amir added.