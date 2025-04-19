Pakistan will not travel to India for Women’s World Cup, says Naqvi

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the national women’s team will not be going to India for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, which is set for later this year.

Mohsin Naqvi was speaking at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground, when the Pakistani women’s side defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to wrap up a strong ICC Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten.

He congratulated the national women’s team on their undefeated run in the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifier.

“Pakistan’s participation in the next global competition would adhere to the Fusion Formula [the same structure decided upon before to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025], Mohsin Naqvi said.

“Pakistan will not travel to India as this formula has already been agreed upon,” the PCB chairman told reporters.

When asked about the possibility of a neutral venue for Pakistan’s matches during the Women’s World Cup, Mohsin Naqvi clarified that the decision rests with the host nation, India.

It is worth noting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had already confirmed this arrangement via a press release issued on 19 December 2024, announcing that India and Pakistan matches at ICC events during the 2024–2027 rights cycle will be held at neutral venues.

“This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka),” the ICC statement issued in December last year read.

For the unversed, Pakistan women qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup by winning the qualifying round unbeaten. Pakistan women defeated Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand, and West Indies.

Besides Pakistan, Bangladesh women have also confirmed their place in the mega event.