Pakistan’s Women World Cup qualification makes things difficult for India

Pakistan women’s team’s qualification has made things difficult for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), set to host the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 later this year.

The Greenshirts remain unbeaten in the ongoing six-team Women’s World Cup Qualifier, including Bangladesh, West Indies, Ireland, Scotland and Thailand.

Pakistan, the host of the event, became the first team to qualify for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 after beating Thailand in the 12th game of the ongoing Qualifier.

Pakistan’s women’s team won four out of their four games, while their fifth and last game is scheduled against Bangladesh.

However, their qualification for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has increased logistical challenges for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the host of the upcoming tournament.

Read more: Pakistan women’s team qualify for Cricket World Cup 2025

As per the agreement between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the two teams’ matches in the ICC tournaments till 2027 will be hosted at a neutral venue.

The agreement was reached earlier this year when India refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Instead, India played all their games in Dubai, including their game against Pakistan in the group stage.

As per the agreement, the games between Pakistan and India Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka) will be held at a neutral venue.

Similar to the Champions Trophy 2025, teams that are set to face Pakistan’s women’s team in the World Cup 2025 will need to travel to a neutral venue.

In case Pakistan qualify for the final-four or the ultimate game, the games will also be moved out of India as per the agreement between the PCB and the BCCI.