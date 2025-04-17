Pakistan women’s team qualify for Cricket World Cup 2025

Pakistan women’s team qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2025 after defeating Thailand in the 12th game of the WC Qualifier on Thursday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan scored 205/6 in their 50 overs on the back of Sidra Amin’s 80 and skipper Fatima Sana’s 62-run knock.

Chasing 206, the Thailand women’s team were bundled out for 118 as the Pakistan women’s team won the game by 87 runs.

For the Greenshirts, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana and Nashra Sandhu picked up three wickets each while Sadia Iqbal took a wicket.

The side remains unbeaten, with four victories in their four games, while their last game is scheduled against Bangladesh on April 19.

Pakistan’s women’s team started the event by defeating Ireland by 38 runs in the opening game of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The national side then downed Scotland by six wickets and thrashed West Indies by 65 runs in the third game.

With four victories in four games, the Pakistan women’s team is the first to qualify for the Cricket World Cup 2025, set to be hosted by India later this year.

The six-team WC Qualifier, which includes Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand, and West Indies alongside hosts Pakistan, features a single-league round-robin format with the matches taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA ground in Lahore.

The tournament has been scheduled to decide the two qualifiers for the 2025 Women’s World Cup to be held later this year in India.